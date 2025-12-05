Sponsored: The first standard specification for EV fluids by TotalEnergies

* Sponsored content

In 2019, TotalEnergies Lubrifiants introduced Quartz EV Fluids, marking the world’s first range of fluids specifically engineered for hybrid and electric vehicles. Thanks to the expertise of its R&D center in Solaize, France, these pioneering and highly innovative products were designed to meet the specific requirements of EVs and associated electrical, thermal and frictional constraints. TotalEnergies EV Fluids also meet the needs of automobile manufacturers and support them in developing efficient driveline systems, while maintaining the vehicles in optimum operating conditions throughout their service life.

Three years later, the very first immersion cooling technology for battery packs was also introduced by TotalEnergies Lubrifiants for hybrid and electric vehicles, significantly improving the safety aspect and fast charging performance.

Today, it confirms its pioneering stance by developing the first specification for electric drive system (EDS) fluids.

A comprehensive specification

At present, there are no standardized specifications for EDS fluids as there are for conventional transmission oils. TotalEnergies Lubrifiants has taken the lead in developing this specification tailored specifically for EV fluids.

Leveraging its expertise and cutting-edge testing resources, TotalEnergies has introduced this new performance standard – a first in the industry for EVs – which is designed to provide crucial support for automobile and parts manufacturers.

This first-ever EV Fluid specification was achieved through a selection of test procedures. Based on the company’s extensive expertise in fluids, this methodological development process guarantees good physico-chemical properties of its EV fluids and compatibility with different materials, especially the new ones found in the electric application compared to conventional transmissions. Then, the tribological properties and durability performance of its EV Fluids would be checked and confirmed at component level for gears and bearings. What’s more, this process notably included the creation of several benches:

A standardized bench for high-speed transmission efficiency, designed to categorize fluids based on their capacity to enhance battery autonomy.

A standardized bench for drive units, aimed at classifying fluids according to their thermal capacity in e-motors.

A durability methodology, based on road data and implemented in drive unit rigs, intended to expedite the vehicle validation process by reducing the time required.

The new specification is designed to ensure that TotalEnergies EV Fluids deliver exceptional performance when faced with the challenges specific to electric applications. It demonstrates once again TotalEnergies pioneering role in the transition era of vehicle electrification and its commitment to developing cutting-edge technologies for these vehicles, as well as its commitment to supporting car manufacturers with innovative, tailored solutions and tools.

Read more here.