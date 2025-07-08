Shell and Nissan Formula E Team continue Formula E technical partnership

Shell and Nissan Formula E Team have announced the continuation of their long-running technical partnership in the FIA Formula E World Championship.

Building on the partners’ commitment to innovation and technology leadership, Nissan Formula E Team and Shell plan to further collaborate in R&D to explore new opportunities to provide more efficient and sustainable lubricant solutions to enhance performance.

Shell has worked with Nissan Formula E Team to co-develop a bespoke range of Shell EV-Plus E-Transmission and E-Thermal fluids to extract the maximum performance across Seasons 11 and 12.

The bespoke fluids are specifically designed for high-speed, wheel-to-wheel street racing, where effective thermal management is essential to cope with the extreme demands placed on the Nissan Formula E powertrain.

In related news, Gleason Corporation, a gear technology company, has acquired 100% of the shares of the Intra Group of Companies, which is headquartered in Westland, Michigan. Intra offers a broad range of custom measurement technology, including single-flank gear testing equipment, and is a supplier of high-precision gears and components to many of the world’s leading aerospace and defence companies