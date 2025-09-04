Toyota hydrogen taxis to roll out across Tokyo

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has joined Tokyo H2, a project launched by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. As part of this public-private initiative, the Crown model has been introduced into the city’s fuel cell taxi fleet to expand adoption.

The Crown has been designed with spacious rear seating and easy entry and exit to deliver a comfortable travel experience.

To help the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reach its target for introducing fuel cell taxis (approximately 600 by fiscal year 2030), Toyota aims to introduce 200 units before the end of fiscal year 2025 and provide support.

The company has renovated and reopened the Toyota Mirai Showroom in Minato City, Tokyo. The showroom was originally established in 2015 as an information center on fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs) and hydrogen. It now represents the Tokyo H2 Hub and serves as a center for collaboration between companies and organizations working toward a hydrogen society and the broader adoption of hydrogen energy.

The Tokyo H2 project aims to accelerate public-private efforts to use hydrogen, with a focus on commercial mobility such as fuel cell taxis and trucks. Participating companies and organizations will implement a variety of hydrogen-related initiatives. In addition to taxis, initiatives in the commercial sector will be rolled out in stages.

