Alternative fuel cell system launches for heavy-duty vehicles

A 200kW fuel cell system has been launched by propulsion systems specialist Drive System Design (DSD), hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer Intelligent Energy and UK-based electronics engineering specialist General Engine Management Systems (GEMS). The industry-first innovation, completed as part of Project Archer, aims to support the transition to zero-emission heavy-duty transportation.

Part-funded by the Advanced Propulsion Centre, the IE-Drive HD fuel cell system addresses the key electrification challenges facing the truck and bus markets, including range and refueling times.

Engineered by DSD, the fuel cell’s multi-input, multi-output converter delivers 300kW of power, surpassing previous limits of 150kW. It couples multiple fuel cell systems, unlocking the high power outputs required for heavy-duty vehicle applications.

Unlike conventional systems that require individual converters for each fuel cell stack, the solution functions with a single, integrated converter, eliminating the need for multiple high- and low-voltage supplies.

Intelligent Energy has led the development of the IE-Drive HD fuel cell system, integrating its proven core stack with advanced balance of plant components engineered to meet demanding lifetime and certification standards. To support safe and reliable operation, GEMS has delivered a dedicated ISO 26262-compliant electronic control unit (ECU), enabling robust system control in line with automotive safety requirements.

The fuel cell system’s ECU is certification-ready. It aims to improve operational life through intelligent fuel cell health monitoring using embedded EIS techniques.

The companies worked collaboratively, sharing IT systems, communication platforms and data tools to accelerate progress. Crucially, the team agreed on requirements, avoiding redesign delays and ensuring the project was delivered at speed with maximum impact.

James McGeachie, head of electrified powertrain at DSD, said, “Our first-of-its-kind converter will give the heavy-duty vehicle industry a welcome power boost to drive it forward on its electrification journey. Working closely with GEMS and Intelligent Energy has been key to this success. Each partner has brought sector-leading experience, expertise and innovation to the program, delivering a world-class fuel cell system solution.”

Dr Ashley Kells, program director at Intelligent Energy, added, “With simplified vehicle integration, a longer life and being certification ready, the IE Drive HD fuel cell is now even better positioned to provide a zero-emissions solution for heavy-duty applications.”

Peter Bannister, a director at GEMS, concluded, “The XCU8 ECU builds on the proven success of our EM80-M controller. Designed for the automotive sector, the XCU8 offers a robust platform for deploying custom control strategies, including Simulink models, with enhanced functional safety and cybersecurity.”

In related news, BMW Group recently began preparing for series production of fuel cell systems. The third generation of the group’s hydrogen drive system will be manufactured in Steyr from 2028, and the company’s competence centers in Munich and Steyr are already building prototypes