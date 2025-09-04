Classic Mini EV conversion kit developed by Electrogenic and Exedy

Electrogenic has announced a partnership with electric motor manufacturer Exedy to develop real-world applications for its axial flux AFT140i motor.

The partnership enables Electrogenic to improve its electric vehicle (EV) powertrain, offering customers access to Exedy’s electric motor technology in a package tied together by Electrogenic’s software-defined vehicle (SDV) EG-OS control software. The partnership is starting with a drop-in conversion kit for the classic Mini, where the companies will gather important long-term performance data while also demonstrating the AFT140i’s capabilities.

Steve Drummond, Electrogenic CEO, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Exedy here at CENEX. The AFT140i motor is revolutionary in its compactness and capabilities, giving us real flexibility when it comes to both packaging and performance. Combined with our proprietary SDV control software, EG-OS, there is huge potential for it to be applied across multiple markets and sectors. We are excited to be a part of this journey with Exedy, taking our sector-leading EV powertrain offering to a new level, and helping to develop the motors of the future.”

An Exedy spokesperson added, “We’re thrilled to be working with Electrogenic to showcase the real-world performance of the AFT140i. Their technical expertise and innovative mindset make them an ideal partner in bringing our motor to a wider audience.”

Exedy’s AFT140i motor combines axial flux technology with an integrated inverter. The motor then provides particularly high torque and power density for its size, offering high performance in a lightweight and compact package.

The partnership will see Electrogenic and Exedy work together to develop additional real-world applications for the technology, as well as long-term, real-world test data. This data will be used to hone products over time.

The Mini kit

The EV technology is completely pre-assembled and pre-tested on a replacement heritage front subframe that replaces the old subframe with its gasoline engine. It features a 60bhp, 135Nm water-cooled motor, delivering 1,000Nm of instant electric torque to the wheels through a fixed-ratio drivetrain.

Powered by 20kWh OEM batteries, also pre-mounted on the subframe and all wired in, the electrified Mini delivers more than 125km of in-town range. The Euro Type 2 charge port is also pre-mounted and can be accessed via a range of bespoke replacement front grilles.

Electrogenic will also offer an extended-range option, with an additional battery pack integrated into the boot.

In related news, Ford recently announced that it is investing approximately US$5bn across its Louisville Assembly Plant and the BlueOval Battery Park in Michigan to deliver a new pickup and produce advanced prismatic LFP batteries, and has launched its new Ford Universal EV platform and Ford Universal EV Production System