GM announces significant investment to ready Flint facilities for next-gen ICE truck production

An investment of over U$1bn has been announced by General Motors to prepare the Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center sites in Michigan for the manufacture of the company’s next-generation internal combustion engine (ICE) heavy-duty trucks.

A total of U$788m will be invested at the Flint Assembly facility to equip it with new tooling and equipment, a general assembly conveyor expansion and a body shop expansion. At the Flint Metal Center, a U$233m investment will be made to supply new stamping dies in addition to press refurbishments and other new equipment to support the manufacture of the OEM’s next-generation, heavy-duty ICE trucks.

GM has announced US$1.7bn in investments for the Flint area in 2023, including US$579m for the Flint Engine Operations site for sixth-generation small block V8 engine production and U$103.5m in the Davison Road Processing Center for technology upgrades.

“Today we are announcing significant investments in Flint to strengthen our industry-leading full-size pickup business by preparing two plants to build the next-generation ICE HD trucks,” said Gerald Johnson, executive vice president, global manufacturing and sustainability, GM. “These investments reflect our commitment to our loyal truck customers and the efforts of the dedicated employees of Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center.”

“When business is booming as it has been for the past decade – due to the hard work of UAW members – the company should continue to invest in its workforce,” said Mike Booth, UAW vice president, GM department.

“It is good to see that GM recognizes the hard work you, the UAW membership, contribute to the success of this company. We are proud that UAW-GM members will continue to build quality, union-made products here in the USA.”