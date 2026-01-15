DAF launches electric trucks with long-range LFP batteries and modular powertrains

DAF is expanding its series of electric vehicles with the XG and XG+ Electric. They share the same DNA as the XD and XF Electric.

The XG and XG+ Electric are driven by the Paccar EX-D2 electric motor, with outputs from 270 to 350kW (370 to 480hp) and a torque of 2,400Nm. The compact powertrain unit consists of two separate electric engines combined with an integrated transmission with three gears that delivers smooth gear shifting and supreme comfort.

The DAF XG and XG+ Electric can be fitted with three, four or five battery packs, with modular positioning on the chassis, depending on the vehicle’s application. The 5-battery option offers up to over 500 zero-emission kilometers on a single charge. With optimized vehicle and charging planning, the XG and XG+ Electric can travel over 1,000km per day on a full electric charge, making them suitable for international operations.

DAF’s XG and XG+ Electric trucks feature next-generation LFP batteries with an eight-year warranty. Cobalt and nickel-free, these batteries offer high thermal stability and can be charged to 100% daily without reducing durability. A 3-battery configuration can charge from 10% to 80% in just over 45 minutes.

