BidItUp to auction Xalt Energy’s lithium-ion battery manufacturing and R&D assets

BidItUp, an industrial asset auctioneer and industrial disposition partner, has announced an eight-day online and live virtual auction featuring the manufacturing and R&D assets of Xalt Energy, a US- based lithium-ion battery manufacturer serving electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) markets.

The eight-day event includes assets from Xalt Energy’s 400,000ft2 manufacturing campus in Midland, Michigan, as well as its R&D and prototype operations in Auburn Hills, encompassing the full lifecycle of lithium-ion battery development, from pilot and testing through high-volume production.

Spanning both facilities, the offering provides access to late-model, production-proven battery manufacturing, automation and laboratory systems – many available under power – allowing buyers to reduce lead times, capital investment and supply chain constraints associated with new equipment.

Assets include automated lithium-ion production assets from Tesla Manz, a ThyssenKrupp battery production line (under power), Bühler and Hitachi slurry mixing systems, G&G Lamistar coating lines, Kokam stacking equipment, more than 40 industrial robots from FANUC, ABB and Kuka, extensive environmental testing chambers, battery cyclers, power and rectifier systems, and complete plant and facility infrastructure.

“This auction represents a unique convergence of scale, sophistication and immediacy,” said Tara Shaikh, CEO of BidItUp. “These are highly engineered systems that supported real-world battery production. For manufacturers, integrators and technology-driven buyers, this offering provides a faster, more capital-efficient path to deploy or expand lithium-ion manufacturing capabilities.”

In related news, Xtrac boosts transmission systems production with £1m machining investment