Construction well underway on Stellantis Battery Technology Centre in North America

The new Stellantis North America Battery Technology Centre is taking shape at the Automotive Research and Development Centre (ARDC) in Windsor, Canada.

The Battery Technology Centre is part of the major US$2.8bn investment that Stellantis announced in May 2022, with support from all three levels of government, securing the future of its Windsor and Brampton assembly plants and expanding the ARDC to accelerate the company’s move to a sustainable future. The facility will serve as the Stellantis North America hub for the development and validation of advanced BEV, PHEV and HEV cells, modules and battery packs with a storage area capacity of 120 EV battery packs.

Spanning 9,290m2, the facility will house 35 walk-in climatic test cells for testing up to 63 packs, and 11 reach-in test cells for testing up to 132 cells. It will perform testing through a climatic operation range of -40°C to +80°C.

“Our forthcoming North America Battery Technology Centre in Windsor will be key to design, test and produce class-leading products that will meet our customers’ needs,” said Ned Curic, Stellantis’s chief engineering and technology officer.

“With multiple walk-in climatic test cells, we will rigorously evaluate batteries for pack testing, environmental durability tests, lifecycle tests and systems validation. This comprehensive testing process ensures our EV batteries are built to withstand the test of time, performing optimally in various conditions and accelerating bringing cutting-edge electric vehicles to meet the needs of our customers.”

Construction is expected to be completed in mid-2024, with full-scale operations scheduled to begin in Q1 2025. The facility will create around 55 new, highly qualified positions for engineers and technicians on-site.

