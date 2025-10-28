Mercedes-Benz unveils Vision Iconic EV concept with solar paint to extend range

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Vision Iconic EV show car, an EV concept that bridges the past and future and which showcases a solar coating solution that can extend electric vehicle range.

The ultra-thin solar modules can be applied directly to a vehicle’s body “similar to a wafer-thin paste”. This photovoltaic-active surface adapts to different materials and, the company says, could generate enough energy for up to 12,000km per year under ideal conditions on a car the size of a mid-size SUV (11m2 ).

Free of rare earths and silicon, the recyclable coating’s solar cells have a high efficiency of 20% and continue producing power even when the vehicle is switched off.

In related news, BMW launches demo fleet run on vegetable oil and calls for sustainability-led action