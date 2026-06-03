Strategic partnership aims to accelerates next-generation power MOSFET production.

Polar Semiconductor and Nexperia have announced a strategic collaboration to manufacture next-generation power MOSFET devices at Polar’s US-based wafer foundry. The collaboration addresses rapidly growing demand across AI server infrastructure, robotics, and industrial and automotive applications.

Nexperia is developing an extensive portfolio of next‑generation power MOSFETs, spanning a wide range of voltage classes and package types to address diverse power‑electronics requirements.

Polar Semiconductor, a US-based foundry with a high-volume Minnesota manufacturing facility, has more than 60 years of semiconductor expertise and over 25 years of automotive production experience.

“Investing in future technologies and expanding our power MOSFET portfolio are central to Nexperia’s strategy,” said Fredrik Öberg, general manager of the MOS business group at Nexperia. “Our MOSFETs are recognized for their industry-leading quality and reliability, and we are pleased to collaborate with Polar Semiconductor, a partner that shares our unwavering commitment to zero‑defect manufacturing and advanced power-device production.”

“At Polar, our vision is to create a differentiated wafer foundry focused on power, sensor and high-voltage semiconductors,” added Reza Kazerounian, the company’s executive chairman. “Partnering with Nexperia – one of the world’s leading power semiconductor companies – to bring their power MOSFET roadmap to market underscores the strength of our strategy and the progress we’ve made through targeted investment.”

Stefan Tilger, interim CEO at Nexperia, commented, “This collaboration is an important step in strengthening Nexperia’s long‑term manufacturing and supply-chain strategy. By working closely with Polar Semiconductor, we are securing reliable capacity and providing our customers with a strong, stable and resilient supply foundation to support future growth.”

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