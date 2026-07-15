McLaren 788HS debuts as final chapter of 720S supercar series

The final model in the supercar lineage that began with the 720S (2017) and continued through the 765LT and 750S, the 788HS is the third McLaren to carry the High Sport designation, following the 2012 MP4-12C HS and 2016 MSO HS.

The 788HS uses a 788ps (777bhp) 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and has a 1,265kg dry weight, to deliver a power-to-weight ratio of 623ps per metric ton —the highest in the 720S/750S/765LT series. The car features a bespoke aerodynamic package and updated exterior design and personalization options offered through McLaren Special Operations (MSO).

“The new McLaren 788HS has been designed and engineered with a singular focus; to deliver a visceral experience and captivating drive through its precise balance of performance, sound, dynamism and individuality,” said Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, chief commercial officer, McLaren Automotive.

“It represents the ultimate expression of our supercar series that began with the 720S and becomes only the third McLaren to wear our HS designation – a fitting finale for a much loved and critically acclaimed car.”

Assertive design

The McLaren 788HS features what the company says is the most advanced aerodynamic package ever applied to the platform, increasing downforce by 10% over the 765LT, with “uncompromised vehicle dynamics and balance”.

The aerodynamic concept centers on an S-Duct hood, a raised active rear spoiler and an intricate Formula 1-inspired rear diffuser. Working in combination with a bespoke front splitter, these elements enhance stability, performance and driver confidence. The louvred under-wing panel further supports powertrain cooling and aerodynamic efficiency.

The driver-centric cabin layout includes a lightweight carbon-fiber center console that signifies the level of focus applied to every aspect of 788HS. The cabin also features bespoke HS branding with a unique perforation pattern for the upholstery and a dedication plaque.

Track precision meets on-road engagement

The heart of the 788HS is McLaren’s M840T 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which revs to 8,500rpm and develops peak power at 7,500rpm. With 800Nm of torque, it delivers immediate response and sustained acceleration – from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200km/h in 7.0 seconds, and to a top speed of 330km/h (205mph). A unique engine mount calibration for 788HS delivers heightened engagement and connection between powertrain and driver without compromising long-distance usability.

The Proactive Chassis Control III linked-hydraulic suspension system with bespoke suspension tuning delivers even higher levels of dynamic performance. The 788HS also features a 5mm lower front ride height than the 750S, for a more dynamic and engaging driving experience.

Braking performance is enhanced through carbon ceramic discs derived from the McLaren Senna, with black six-piston forged aluminum monobloc front calipers and integrated cooling for sustained high-performance use. The 788HS also introduces the first center-lock wheel mechanism ever fitted to this supercar series, in combination with a new Super Lightweight Forged Alloy wheel.

The 788HS uses a quad-exit titanium exhaust system, which McLaren says increases exhaust intensity across the rev range, along with induction and exhaust sound symposer technology designed to enhance the V8’s engine note inside the cabin.

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