ROHM develops SiC MOSFET top-side cooling package

ROHM has unveiled the TSC3PAK (14.00 x 18.58 x 3.50mm) cooling package for SiC MOSFETs, which adopts a top-side heat dissipation structure that places the heat dissipation surface on the top of the package, enabling automated mounting while achieving heat dissipation performance comparable to that of conventional through-hole packages (TO-247-4L). This contributes to greater efficiency and reliability in power conversion circuits for onboard chargers (OBCs) and electric compressors used in xEVs (electric vehicles).

In xEVs, the adoption of SiC devices is expanding beyond main inverters to include power conversion circuits such as OBCs and electric compressors to improve charging speed and extend cruising range.

Through-hole type devices involve manual mounting processes, and their form factor makes it difficult to achieve a lower package profile. Surface-mount SiC devices compatible with automated mounting have begun gaining adoption. To address these issues, the new TSC3PAK delivers heat dissipation performance comparable to through-hole technology, such as TO-247 in a surface-mount package.

The latest package incorporates ROHM’s proprietary groove structure to secure a long creepage distance of 6.66mm, enabling it to accommodate an AC peak voltage of 1,200V in a Pollution Degree 2 environment while maintaining compatibility with products widely adopted in the market.

Products using the new package incorporate ROHM’s 4th Gen SiC MOSFETs, achieving low ON resistance and high-speed switching characteristics. As a result, switching losses during power conversion are significantly reduced, contributing to greater application efficiency and lower power consumption.

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