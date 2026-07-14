Maserati showcases Project GT4 built for future GT4 competition.

Maserati has unveiled its Project GT4 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The vehicle is positioned as a companion to the GT2, which has competed in closed-wheel racing since 2023. It represents the car maker’s entry into the GT4 category, with a competition debut planned for 2028.

Santo Ficili, Alfa Romeo and Maserati CEO, commented, “In an especially significant year, as we celebrate 100 years of the Trident logo and 100 years of Maserati in racing, the Goodwood Festival of Speed provides the ideal stage to mark these important milestones and share Maserati’s vision and values with customers, enthusiasts and stakeholders. We are proud to bring the spirit of Italian Gran Turismo to Goodwood.

“The new GranTurismo, new GranCabrio and new Grecale further strengthen our ability to combine comfort and performance, while Project GT4 underscores the strategic role of Maserati Corse as the brand’s laboratory for innovation and technological development. All of this begins in Italy, in Modena – the beating heart of Maserati – where tradition, engineering expertise, design and passion continue to shape our cars. This achievement has been made possible by the dedication of the people at Maserati, the contribution of our partners and the strength of our global dealer network, which shares the responsibility of representing and promoting the Trident every day.”

Project GT4 was developed in Modena by Maserati Corse, the company’s motorsport division. Its engine and body are derived directly from the New GranTurismo. Its close relationship with the production model is required under GT4 regulations and is intended to help keep operating and maintenance costs manageable for racing teams.

Project GT4 uses the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6, which includes Formula 1-derived pre-chamber combustion technology and has produced over 700hp in other applications. It is rear-wheel drive, with GT Trofeo-derived suspension featuring adjustable dampers and anti-roll bars, and weighs approximately 400kg less than the road-going GranTurismo. The cockpit retains some styling elements from the road car’s dashboard, alongside a roll cage, homologated racing seat and fuel tank, a dedicated braking system with additional cooling and 18in wheels compliant with GT4 regulations. The car draws on experience from the GT2 Stradale program and input from Maserati Corse and chief test driver Andrea Bertolini.

In related news, Maserati unveils updated Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio