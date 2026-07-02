Taiyo Yuden commercializes hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors

Taiyo Yuden has commercialized its latest HVX (-K) and HTX (-K) series of conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors that comply with the AEC-Q200 stress test qualification for passive components and which are rated at 80V and capable of operating at temperatures up to 135°C.

The hybrid capacitors are intended for noise suppression and power smoothing in power supply circuits for control functions such as automotive power steering or safety functions such as advanced driver assistance systems.

The hybrid capacitors offer significantly improved capacitance characteristics over its earlier HVX and HTX series. The company has commercialized 46 types of hybrid capacitors, including the 80V-rated type RAHTX181M1RGP5005K, with a line-up of seven sizes ranging from φ6.3 x 7.7mm to φ12.5 x 16.5mm.

Mass production of the capacitors began at the Shirakawa Plant in June 2026 as well as at the company’s subsidiary, ELNA Aomori Plant.

Technology background

Hybrid capacitors use a conductive polymer and an electrolyte solution as the electrolyte. This composition takes advantage of the low ESR characteristic of conductive polymers and the self-repairing property of the anodic oxide film, which is a characteristic of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, achieving both high performance and reliability.

In recent years, the power supply voltage for automotive power circuits has increasingly been set to 48V to improve power efficiency, meaning there is demand for hybrid capacitors capable of handling high voltages and large currents.

Furthermore, as the number of power supply circuits required for electronic control systems such as ADAS, and vehicles with electrified powertrains, continues to increase, more hybrid capacitors are being used for noise suppression and power smoothing.

Related news, Valvoline launches Restore & Protect lubricant in Europe