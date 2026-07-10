Formula E, hybrid racing and EVs headline Cupra’s Goodwood showcase

Cupra has appeared at the 2026 Festival of Speed with a range of motorsport and road car announcements, including an extended partnership with Kiro for its Formula E program, the debut of the new Cupra Leon VZ e-Hybrid Racer, the Gen4 Formula E car and the fully electric Raval in right-hand drive. The company positions motorsport as a development platform for its road-car technology.

Formula E

After two successful seasons together, Cupra has extended its Spanish-American partnership with Silverstone-based Kiro Race. The agreement will see Cupra Kiro continue competing together in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The team is set to enter the new Gen4 era of Formula E with the latest Porsche 975 RSE.

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026, Cupra Kiro will unveil its Gen4 Formula E car in a striking Energy Flow livery created exclusively for the event.

Season 13 of Formula E introduces the Gen4 regulations, delivering the fastest and most advanced Formula E cars to date. Power increases to 600kW (816ps), while permanent active all-wheel drive (AWD) enhances performance and efficiency. The Gen4 car will exceed 335km/h and accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 1.8 seconds.

British driver Dan Ticktum will take the championship’s new-generation display car up the famous 1.87km Goodwood Hillclimb on Sunday.

From street to racetrack

The second pillar of Cupra’s Festival of Speed debut is the Cupra Leon VZ e-Hybrid Racer. Finished in a matching livery, it draws inspiration from Formula E, offering, the company says, a compelling vision of the future of touring-car racing.

The Leon VZ e-Hybrid Racer is a Cupra concept car combining an electric motor (from the Raval), combustion engine (from the Leon VZ) and battery tech (from the Leon PHEV). It’s positioned as a test vehicle exploring a hybrid racing format that blends ETCR-style electric boost strategy with the lower cost and established tech of traditional touring car racing.

The Leon VZ e-Hybrid Racer is designed for sprint-format wheel-to-wheel racing. Drivers must manage tire wear, power delivery and energy use during races.

The e-Hybrid racing prototype produces up to 370kW (500ps) combined output: a 2.0-liter combustion engine (250kW) plus a rear electric motor (120kW) paired with a 6-speed sequential paddle-shift gearbox. Cupra states 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 265km/h.

Cupra Raval

The right-hand-drive Cupra Raval will launch in the UK in summer 2026, with a maximum range of up to 450km, depending on trim and battery.

The Cupra Raval is a 4m-long hatchback, designed, developed and produced in Barcelona and named after the city’s Raval neighborhood. It’s built on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB+ platform, shared across the group’s Electric Urban Car family.

All Raval models feature a sport chassis lowered by 15mm, tuned suspension, progressive steering and ESC sport (electronic stability control). The Raval VZ produces 166kW (226hp) and adds 19in alloy wheels, electric memory bucket seats in vegan leather, matrix LED headlights, DCC sport suspension and an electronic limited-slip differential. The Raval is available in multiple trims and colors, with ambient lighting and door projections running on Android OS.

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