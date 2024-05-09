Rheinmetall to implement heat pump solution in electric buses and electric off-road vehicles

Automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has secured two new orders for its plug-and-play heat pump solution, expanding its electromobility business into new sectors.

The first order, valued in the high single-digit million euro range, comes from an international expert in electric bus conversions. The second order, also in the single-digit million euro range, is from a German specialist in off-road electric vehicles.

The two orders follow the market launch of the heat pump module, designed for electrifying drive systems in commercial vehicles, construction machinery and boats. The intelligent cooling and heating management of the heat pump pre-filled with R1234yf aims to increase vehicle range and battery service life.

The first client is transitioning conventional buses to electric drive, conducting evaluations and simulations to develop tailored powertrains. The second client is launching series production of a standalone off-road electric vehicle designed for durability and sustainability, with the heat pump optimizing temperature control for its battery.

Rheinmetall‘s energy recovery system aims to address the increasing demand for thermal management in EVs by presenting a compact solution that saves installation space. With capacities ranging from 400V to 800V, the system is designed to ensure precise battery and engine conditioning while providing interior climate control.

Deliveries to customers have begun, with a term of five years for the first order and seven years for the second.