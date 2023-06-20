Rheinmetall launches plug-and-play heat pump for EV applications

Rheinmetall has recently released a heat pump system for EVs, which it says can be used as a plug-and-play component and is supplied preassembled and filled. Thanks to intelligent thermal management, the company claims the coolant system can increase the range of vehicles and the lifespan of battery materials while enhancing passenger comfort. It was developed specifically to enable precision climate control in the passenger compartment as well as intelligent conditioning of batteries in electric vehicles and drive components.

Designed for 400V and 800V applications, it delivers up to 8kW of nominal cooling output and up to 11kW of heating for battery-powered and hybrid systems. Thanks to the system’s self-contained design, Rheinmetall says it is ideal for electrification retrofits of motors in commercial vehicles, construction equipment and boats. Cooling and heating are done via a connected coolant circuit with water and glycol.