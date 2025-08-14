Polestar 3 sets Guinness World Record for longest journey traveled by an electric SUV on a single charge

Polestar’s large electric SUV, the Polestar 3, has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest journey traveled by an electric SUV on a single charge. Achieving 581.3 miles (935.44km), the recently launched long-range single motor variant was pushed to its limits, and beyond the published WLTP figure of 438 miles (706 km), by professional efficiency drivers Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker and Richard Parker. The SUV achieved an efficiency of 19.5kWh/100 miles (5.13m/kWh) (12.1 kWh/100 km).

Guinness World Records judge Paulina Sapinska verified the production-standard large SUV’s achievement using Webfleet, Bridgestone’s fleet management solution, to document and verify video footage, odometer readings, GPS readings and battery level data. The car received no modifications for the attempt and was equipped with standard 20in wheels and Michelin Sport 4 EV tires.

The attempt took 22 hours and 57 minutes to complete in mixed weather conditions, including rain. The drivers switched every three hours to maintain alertness. The Polestar 3 achieved its WLTP figure of 438 miles with 20% of its battery capacity still available and delivered an additional eight miles after showing 0% battery. The Polestar 3 reached a charger before stopping. The attempt was supported by the AA to ensure safety and to assist if the vehicle was not near a charger when the battery eventually ran out.

Matt Galvin, Polestar UK managing director, said, “While Kevin, Sam and Richard pushed the Polestar 3 to the boundaries of its range capability, it goes to show how battery range has improved exponentially over the past few years. For a large luxury SUV to go way beyond a London to Edinburgh distance is truly impressive.

“When this achievement is coupled together with real-world independent tests such as Norway’s El Prix winter range test earlier in the year where the Polestar 3 long-range dual motor won against 23 other electric vehicles, it goes to show: long distances are perfectly achievable with minimal fuss. Add to this rapid charging with up to 250kW allowing a 10-80% charge in 30 minutes, the adage that ‘EVs can’t go far’ has been very much consigned to the history books.”

Driver Sam Clarke added, “Since we first started setting records, we have noticed how much more driving it is taking to achieve them! While we aim to push the car to the limits the car is also pushing us to our limits. I am pleased to be setting the first electric SUV journey record, and to do it in such a capable EV like the Polestar 3 has been a real pleasure.”

“Setting this record alongside Sam and Richard is a great achievement – especially in a large SUV such as the Polestar 3. There’s always jeopardy, and our attempt could have been hampered by the adverse weather conditions and traffic we experienced – there was a lot of standing water during part of the day, meaning more resistance from the tires and lower efficiency. But, finishing up on 0% at nearly one o’clock in the morning knowing we’d beaten previous records was a fantastic feeling,” Booker added.

Parker said, “After the rain subsided, we had a few more challenges on our hands including some interest from the local constabulary! When they realized our official attempt was ultra-efficiency, and they had wished us good luck – we were back on track and getting into our routine of driving shifts until a last-minute road closure near Melton Mowbray was an additional test for us to face. It was another proof point that the record isn’t just down to the driver, but also the passenger – quick-thinking co-pilot navigation was just as vital as battery management for this attempt.”

In related news, Kia’s latest all-electric compact model, the EV4, recently completed a 10,000km Nürburgring test under near-maximum load and hypercharging conditions and a 110,000km accelerated public road simulation test, after which the fourth-generation vehicle showed “minimal wear and sustained battery efficiency”, the auto maker said. Read the full story here