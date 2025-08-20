BlueOval SK launches battery production at first Kentucky plant

BlueOval SK has announced that its commercial battery production is officially underway.

The first BlueOval SK battery to be sold rolled off the assembly line on August 19, 2025, at the Kentucky plant in Glendale. Batteries produced at this plant will be used in the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning.

“We are proud to build batteries at our Kentucky 1 facility that will power next-generation electric vehicles,” said BlueOval SK CEO Michael Adams. “The start of production is a significant milestone that strengthens our position in the electric vehicle battery market.”

“We are one team,” said BlueOval SK Kentucky 1 plant manager Mark Hayley. “Every person here played a vital role in reaching this point. I couldn’t be prouder of the hard work and dedication that have set BlueOval SK up for success.”

Adams added, “BlueOval SK is creating good-paying, American jobs in the heart of the Commonwealth. We are strengthening the domestic supply chain and driving the transition to zero-emissions transportation.”

The Kentucky 1 plant will also produce batteries for Ford’s current E-Transit with enhanced range.

In related news, BMW i Ventures and Fortescue Ventures recently co-led an US$11m seed investment, with support from New Systems Ventures and early investor DCVC, in battery specialist Estes Energy Solutions to help it complete the development of its chemistry-agnostic battery pack platform and establish domestic manufacturing capacity