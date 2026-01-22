Keysight introduces high-power and megawatt EV charging test solutions

Keysight Technologies has unveiled two electric vehicle charging test solutions for high-power and megawatt-level charging. As electrification accelerates and charging applications grow more complex, these solutions have been designed to assist manufacturers and engineers in speeding up development, ensuring reliability and meeting evolving global standards.

Rapid electrification is increasing demand for advanced charging infrastructure, from fast charging for passenger vehicles to megawatt-level solutions for heavy-duty and industrial fleets. Engineers and manufacturers face growing complexity due to interoperability challenges, strict safety requirements and evolving global standards such as MCS, CCS, ISO 15118, GB/T, and CHAdeMO. Without scalable, comprehensive testing, manufacturers risk delays, costly redesigns and inconsistent real-world performance.

Keysight‘s solution combines high-power hardware, software-defined scalability and standards compliance. The solutions enable flexibility and scalability, so that customers can accelerate development and stay ahead of emerging testing requirements.

The SL2600A Megawatt Charging Discovery System enables validation of next-generation megawatt charging for heavy-duty applications, supporting voltages up to 1,500V and currents up to 1,500A. Its modular, upgradable architecture enables engineers to test both electric vehicles and charging stations within a single system, increasing flexibility and reducing total cost of ownership. The SL2600A was designed with future standards in mind, including NACS and CCS.

Complementing this, the enhanced SL1047A Scienlab Charging Discovery System – High‑Power Series delivers software‑scalable performance starting at 400A and 1,000V, with the ability to expand up to 800A and 1,500V without requiring hardware replacement. With support for all global charging standards, including full compliance with GB/T 2024, the system enables comprehensive conformance and interoperability testing for worldwide EV charging ecosystems. It also introduces enhanced charging communication test capabilities, featuring significant improvements and extended functionality to address increasingly complex EV charging requirements.

Luis Hurtado, PHD and chief technology officer at Milence, a Dutch company specializing in charging infrastructure for electric heavy-duty trucks, said, “To drive the transition to sustainable heavy-duty transport, we need charging solutions that are fast, scalable and future-ready. Our partnership with Keysight helps us ensure that our infrastructure meets the highest standards from day one.”

Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager for Keysight Automotive & Energy Solutions, added, “The transition to high-power and megawatt-level charging is a pivotal moment for the EV industry. Our latest test solutions give manufacturers and engineers the confidence to innovate quickly and deliver reliable charging systems that meet global standards. This launch reinforces Keysight’s commitment to enabling the future of e-mobility and supporting a sustainable transportation ecosystem.”

