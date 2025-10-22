Subscribe
Electric Powertrain Technologies

Yangwang U9 Xtreme sets Nürburgring electric hypercar record

Zahra Awan
The red Yangwang U9 Xtreme takes a corner at high speed on the Nürburgring Nordschleife

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme has broken the lap record for electric super sports cars at the Nürburgring in Germany.

Yangwang‘s engineering team has been conducting long-term testing at the 20.832km Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit since July 2024 – and the extensive on-track data gleaned from this process has been fed into the development of the U9 Xtreme.

Yangwang’s U9X lapped the Nürburgring in 6 mins 59.157 seconds – slicing more than five seconds off the previous record time in the Electric Super Sports Cars class and becoming the first such vehicle to dip under the seven-minute barrier.

BYD executive vice president Stella Li said, “We are dedicated to pushing the limits of what can be achieved through technology, and the Nürburgring is such a legendary challenge for cars and drivers that it is only natural for our engineers to pursue their dreams there.

“I congratulate the entire team on this phenomenal achievement. The limited-edition U9 Xtreme has proven that it is not only the world’s fastest car in a straight line, but also a vehicle with the performance and dynamic qualities necessary to break lap records on a circuit with a wide variety of corners.”

Yangwang U9 Xtreme.

Driver Moritz Kranz commented, “The Nürburgring Nordschleife is the most demanding track, and our lap time is a testament to the development skills of BYD and Yangwang. Without their intense work to balance a high-powered EV platform with the difficult demands of the chassis set-up, this great lap time would not have been possible.”

The U9 Xtreme is built on a 1200V ultra-high-voltage platform and equipped with four high-performance motors, each capable of 30,000rpm. The car delivers a total output of over 3,000ps, delivering a power-to-weight ratio of 1,217ps per metric ton.

To conquer the classic Nürburgring circuit – known for its steep elevation changes and demanding corners – the U9 Xtreme had a completely redesigned cooling system, a new titanium-alloy carbon-ceramic braking system and GitiSport e·GTR² Pro semi-slick tires, co-developed with Giti.

