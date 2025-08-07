Isuzu’s first battery-electric pickup adopts e-axle from Blue Nexus, AISIN and Denso

Blue Nexus Corporation, Aisin Corporation and Denso Corporation have announced that their jointly developed e-axle has been installed in Isuzu’s first battery electric vehicle pickup, the D-Max EV.

The pickup combines the e-axle front and rear with a full-time 4WD system, contributing to both the tough basic performance required for pickup trucks, as well as the linear acceleration, low noise and vibration characteristic of BEVs. The vehicle is a 4WD system with a low-noise and low-vibration engine.

