Hyundai chooses STMicroelectronics Acepack Drive power modules to boost EV performance

The latest high-power silicon-carbide (SiC) power modules from STMicroelectronics have been selected by Hyundai for its E-GMP electric vehicle platform, which is the basis for the Kia EV6 and several other models.

Five new SiC-MOSFET-based high-power modules have been developed by STMicroelectronics for electric vehicles (EVs) and are claimed to boost performance and driving range. They deliver a flexible choice for OEMs and cover an array of power ratings and support for operating voltages widely used in EV traction applications.

The power modules are housed within ST’s Acepack Drive package, which has been optimized for traction applications. Thanks to sintering technology, the company’s power modules are reliable, robust and easy for manufacturers to integrate into EV drives. Inside, the main power semiconductors are STMicroelectronics’ third-generation (Gen3) STPower SiC MOSFETs, which combine figure of merit (RDS(ON) x die area) with very low switching energy and super performance in synchronous rectification.

Hyundai chose the Acepack Drive SiC-MOSFET Gen3-based power modules for its current-generation EV platform.

“ST silicon carbide solutions are enabling major automotive OEMs to set the pace of electrification when developing future generations of EVs,” said Marco Monti, president, automotive and discrete group at STMicroelectronics. “Our third-generation SiC technology ensures the greatest power density and energy efficiency, resulting in superior vehicle performance, range and charge time.”

“ST’s SiC-MOSFET-based power modules are the right choice for our traction inverters, enabling longer range,” added Sang-Cheol Shin from Hyundai Motor Group’s inverter engineering design team. “The cooperation between our two companies has realized a significant step toward more sustainable electric vehicles, leveraging ST’s continuous technological investment to be the leading semiconductor actor in the electrification revolution.”