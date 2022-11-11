EV charging solutions from AMP use Wolfspeed’s E-Series silicon carbide device

AMP, a connected battery management and charging technologies company for the e-mobility sector, has announced the integration of Wolfspeed’s E-Series silicon carbide metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) into its e-mobility Energy Management Unit (EMU).

Through the utilization of Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide technology, AMP is able to ensure the optimization of battery performance, charging and overall costs.

“At AMP, we understand the power that silicon carbide brings to vehicle electrification. We are proud to collaborate with another US-based company on technologies that make a greener and smarter tomorrow,” said Jiaqi Liang, vice president of hardware engineering, AMP. “The use of Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide in AMP’s EMU unlocks higher power density and efficiency, better platform scalability, and precise charging control. All are acutely observed by consumers through improvements in cabin space, charging time, and lower cost.”

The market-ready energy management solution from AMP combines ultra-fast DC charging, DC-DC and bi-directional onboard AC charging into a single platform for an optimized charging experience and to monitor and look after batteries and their performance.

“AMP’s integration of our technology signals continued growth for silicon carbide in the automotive industry,” added Jay Cameron, senior vice president and general manager of power, Wolfspeed. “The expansion of our automotive-qualified 650V and 1200V E-Series silicon carbide MOSFET portfolio allows AMP to easily deploy their products for either 400V or 800V systems.”