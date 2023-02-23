Eaton releases three-in-one battery vent valve

Eaton has introduced a new 3-in-1 battery pack vent valve for EV batteries. The valve is capable of three key functions, including a battery case leak-check mechanism, as well as passive and active venting to provide overpressure relief for a vehicle’s battery pack.

“Following the recent introduction of our single-stage battery vent, we continue to add to our battery safety portfolio,” said Jens Buhlinger, manager of battery technology development at Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “We’re excited to offer a 3-in-1 technology that helps ensure the system integrity of increasingly powerful EVs.”

Eaton states that the vent’s battery case leak-check feature eliminates the need to install the vent valve as the final step of the battery assembly process, which is the standard in today’s EV architectures. Leak testing with the 3-in-1 battery vent valve is also claimed to be more thorough than traditional methods, as it includes testing the sealing surface of the vent itself when the battery vent valve is already assembled. Eaton has also developed a tool for its customers to actuate the leak-check mechanism on their assembly lines, enabling testing through pressurization or a vacuum.

The valve is designed to meet specific opening pressures and optimize venting. Its spring-based actuation technology enables Eaton to accommodate different opening pressure requirements with the same valve design to drive economies of scale, including very low pressures. It also features a low-flow breathing mode that allows air to move through porous material to normalize pressure during regular operation.

“Our 3-in-1 battery vent valve can be assembled both through our robust quick-connect feature or by a screwed metal-to-metal connection, providing our customers the freedom to choose their preferred assembly method while ensuring a sturdy connection that stays in place,” Buhlinger concluded.