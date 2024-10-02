Yamaha partners with Caterham on Project V

The Caterham Project V was unveiled last year. Now the specialist UK brand has announced that it will further develop the all-electric lightweight sports coupe with Yamaha.

Yamaha, which is renowned for its powertrain solutions, will supply its latest e-axle to the prototype model. The Project V was first showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July 2023, and later at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January of this year. Caterham is transitioning to the next phase of its plans to bring the car to market.

When it debuts, the Caterham Project V will feature a lightweight and compact electric powertrain, featuring the Yamaha e-axle. This is in-tune with Caterham’s ethos of “lightweight, simple and fun-to-drive”. Yamaha will also provide its technology and expertise in vehicle motion control.

The specialist engineering house Tokyo R&D has been tasked with developing the Project V prototype, which is expected to be completed by mid-2025. The sports coupe is being developed under the Caterham brand, part of VT Holdings based in Nagoya, Japan.

Caterham believes the collaboration with Yamaha will not only deliver a powertrain to match the expectations of what a new Caterham should be, but it will also accelerate the delivery of Project V to the market.