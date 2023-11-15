JIOS Aerogel opens Singapore manufacturing plant to produce thermal protection for EV batteries

A new advanced manufacturing plant in Pioneer, Singapore, has been opened by JIOS Aerogel (JIOS), a global leader in silica aerogel technology. The facility represents a pivotal component of JIOS’s ongoing investment strategy, which is geared toward supporting auto makers in their adoption of aerogel-based technology to enhance the safety and performance of EV batteries.

The facility will serve as a primary production hub for the company’s signature EV product, the Thermal Blade – a thermal and electrical insulation solution designed for installation between the battery cells of electric vehicles. These components play a critical role as safety measures, acting as a protective barrier between cells and mitigating the risk of thermal runaway propagation.

Silica aerogels are ideally suited for this application, as according to the company, they offer exceptional high-temperature insulation when compressed between battery cells even when supplied in remarkably thin profiles.

Stephen Kang, managing director and co-founder of JIOS, said, “The opening of this facility is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing technology that addresses the evolving safety standards for EV batteries. Our commitment is driven not only by the demands of auto makers but also by the regulatory landscape, including the recent mandatory safety requirements outlined in Regulation 100 by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.”

The newly inaugurated Pioneer plant has attained certification to the ISO 9001 quality management system, with JIOS officially receiving this certification in a recent ceremony held by the international body, TÜV SÜD.

JIOS has disclosed its partnership with QAS-Company AG (QAS) to facilitate the site’s certification process in accordance with the rigorous automotive standard, IATF 16949.