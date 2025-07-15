Ontario government supports investment in KA Imaging to advance EV battery component testing

X-ray manufacturer KA Imaging is developing an x-ray phase contrast system to enhance quality control in EV manufacturing in collaboration with Dana Canada and with the support of the Ontario government.

The government will support the development through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN). The project is backed by an investment of close to C$3m (US$2.2m), including C$1m (US$730,000) from Ontario through the OVIN R&D Partnership Fund, and nearly C$2m (US$1.46m) from KA Imaging and Dana.

“By investing in homegrown innovation and helping local companies compete in global markets, Ontario is protecting the future of our automotive sector and ensuring the cars of the future are made in Ontario, by Ontario workers,” said Victor Fedeli, minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network, our government is strengthening our domestic supply chain, driving competitiveness and resilience, and creating good-paying jobs that will withstand this storm of tariffs and economic uncertainty.”

The project aims to tackle a challenge in EV manufacturing, balancing high-speed production with uncompromized quality. The inline x-ray detection system is designed to proactively catch micro-defects introduced at faster production speeds, reducing scrap rates and improving safety.

“This inline x-ray phase contrast system has the potential to transform laser welding inspection in EV manufacturing by improving safety, reducing waste and cutting costs. By detecting defects early in the process, manufacturers can enhance product quality and efficiency. This innovation could also extend beyond EVs, with potential applications in food processing and aerospace,” added Karim S Karim, CTO at KA Imaging.

The project also aims to cut production costs as EV adoption grows, and pressure to reduce vehicle prices increases. As manufacturers push for faster production, micro-defects become more frequent.

“Dana is excited to participate in this project and contribute to the continuous improvement of manufacturing processes,” said Michael Bardeleben, senior engineering manager at Dana Canada.

