FEV opens new China headquarters

FEV has established a new China headquarters in the Anting district of Shanghai with the signing of a site agreement.

With the new headquarters, FEV China is looking to further expand its strategic presence in the Chinese global automotive industry and lay the foundation for closer cooperation with regional partners in the areas of sustainable powertrain technologies and intelligent mobility.

“FEV has been a reliable partner to the Chinese automotive industry for many years,” said Cagri Cevik, executive vice president, FEV China. “As a key location for the mobility of tomorrow, Anting offers us the ideal conditions to deliver customized and technologically superior development solutions in close proximity to our local customers.”

The headquarters is intended to enable closer collaboration with local innovation clusters, including the National Intelligent Connected Vehicle (Shanghai) Pilot Demonstration Zone. This is China’s first national test and demonstration site for intelligent and connected vehicles. The development service provider will support industry and research collaborations by identifying emerging technologies and advancing them to market readiness.

Expansion of development and testing capacities in China

As part of its long-term strategy for China, FEV is establishing a comprehensive North-South network in the country. While the new Shanghai Engineering Center will serve as the central development location, the existing test center in Yanjiao will remain an important pillar for validation and testing activities.

“FEV stands for sustainable innovation, global cooperation and technological progress. The new partnership with Anting is another milestone on the path to actively shaping the future of mobility in China together with customers and regional players,” added Cevik.

