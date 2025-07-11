Technical partnership announced to support final development of Aurora hybrid hypercar

Castrol has announced a technical partnership with Zenvo Automotive as it approaches the final stages of preproduction development for its latest hybrid hypercar, the Aurora. Castrol will power the Aurora with innovative fluid solutions including engine oil, engine coolant, battery thermal management fluid, brake fluid and gearbox oil.

Powered by a bespoke 6.6-liter quad-turbocharged V12 engine developed in collaboration with Mahle Powertrain and paired with a triple electric motor system, the Aurora produces up to a combined 1,850 horsepower. The Aurora will be available in two models, the road-focused all-wheel drive Tur and the track-focused rear-wheel drive Agil, with 50 units of each model being built.

The Aurora aims to help shape future hybrid technology, systems and fluids that will make their way into everyday mobility. For the engine, Zenvo elected to use Castrol Edge 0W-40, which meets Castrol’s Hyspec technical standard, a measurement scale that assesses the performance of hybrid engine oils across the challenges of hybrid operation, including contaminants, engine intermittency and system inefficiencies.

Castrol ON EV Thermal Fluid will be used for battery cooling, designed to enhance charging and to extend the life of the battery. The company’s Radicool SF has been chosen as the preferred engine coolant.

To facilitate consistent braking response from 240+mph, Castrol React SRF Racing brake fluid will engage the carbon ceramic callipers, while Castrol Transmax Limited Slip LL 75W-140 is being used to ensure the seven-speed hybridized automatic transmission delivers reliable and ultra-fast shifts. All these fluids have undergone Castrol’s rigorous research, development and testing process to ensure consistent quality and performance in the most demanding conditions.

“This partnership reflects a shared focus on redefining what’s possible – blending performance, precision and innovation to drive the future of mobility. It also forms part of Castrol’s ongoing commitment to advancing high-performance hybrid technology with our products being engineered to meet the rigorous demands of a highly innovative vehicle such as Aurora,” said Chris Lockett, senior vice president, electrification and Castrol technology.

“Castrol has established itself as a world-leading name in the automotive industry over the decades, and the team works at the highest levels, consistently delivering results on road and track. With a pioneering approach and creative collaboration, Castrol is the natural fit as technical partner to Zenvo, and the new Aurora program. We are looking to reset the benchmark with the technical and performance values, delivering engagement for the driver at every stage of performance. The seamless transition of power delivery is something Castrol has helped perfect, and this partnership will be an intrinsic part of Aurora,” added Jon Gunner, chief technical officer at Zenvo Automotive.

