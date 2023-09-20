Saietta appoints new CEO

British electric drivetrain company Saietta has announced the appointment of David Woolley as its new chief executive officer. Woolley will commence his role on October 2 at a time when the company is entering series production of its e-drive solutions both at its existing manufacturing plant in Sunderland, UK. and its all-new production facility in Delhi, India.

“We are pleased to welcome David to the Saietta team at a key time for the business,” said Tony Gott, executive chairman and interim CEO of Saietta Group. “David brings unrivalled experience from across the industry including a deep understanding of Saietta’s strategically important Indian market. His experience in driving the transition to electrification will be invaluable for the development of our future strategy and product portfolio.”

Woolley brings a broad base of experience over a 35-year international career in leadership positions. For more than a decade, he was CEO of Concentric, a Swedish Nasdaq-listed pump manufacturing company. Since 2017, he has focused on the transition from the internal combustion engine to electric vehicles, specifically in the development of motors, controllers and software for e-trucks, e-buses and e-machines.

Prior to joining Saietta, Woolley was CEO at VIE Kapital, which invests in technology-based manufacturing companies primarily focused on electrification and decarbonization.

“I believe that Saietta’s innovative technologies have a pivotal role to play in delivering electrification, especially in the lightweight vehicle sector,” said Woolley. “I am delighted to join the team at such an exciting point on its strategic journey as we ramp up production in the UK and India and strengthen our product portfolio for the future. I am looking forward to delivering the next stages of the Saietta strategy with the team to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.”