Ricardo to supply manual transmissions to Singer

Ricardo has signed a deal to supply bespoke, manual transmissions to Singer’s operations in the USA and UK. The transmissions in question will be exclusive to Singer and will initially be available to owners who request Singer’s Classic Turbo or DLS Turbo restoration for their 964 Porsche 911.

Singer arrived on the automotive scene with its Classic services in 2009, and has since developed restoration services allowing owners to personalize both naturally aspirated and turbocharged cars.

Ricardo’s design team will ensure that the transmissions meets the high-performance needs of Singer’s clients. The focus is on delivering an H-pattern transmission able to accommodate the additional demands that a turbocharged car places on the drivetrain. Designed to seamlessly integrate into the existing chassis, the transmission will enable smooth, engaging gear shift operations despite the increased torque and power from forced induction.

The transmissions will be manufactured and tested at Ricardo’s state-of-the-art Midlands Technical Centre in Leamington Spa in the UK.

Richard Guest, managing director of Performance Products at Ricardo, said, “We are delighted to be working on this significant multi-year project, supplying Singer in the UK and US with a series of transmissions that will support the growth of their customer base.

“The passion and detail that they demonstrate through these vehicles is a great match with the drivetrain expertise that Ricardo can provide. We look forward to supporting the Singer team on this project and building on our existing relationship.”

Mazen Fawaz, chief strategy officer, Singer Group, noted, “Our approach is always based around execution without compromise. This leads us to seek out and collaborate with the best in the world. An exceptional, truly engaging, manual transmission is an essential part of the remarkable sports cars that we pursue, on behalf of some of the most discerning drivers in the world. We look forward to continuing this pursuit in collaboration with Ricardo.”