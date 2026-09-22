Oreca joins NASCAR Euro Series V8 engine program.

Team FJ, the organizer of the NASCAR Euro Series, has signed a technical partnership with Oreca Motorsport, to participate in the NASCAR Euro Series engine program.

New and rebuilt EuroNASCAR-spec V8 engines will undergo dyno validation by Oreca’s engine specialists in Magny-Cours, France, before delivery to race teams. Oreca will also support technical inspections by providing engine dyno analysis to assess performance parity between engines. The two organizations will also explore future engine development projects for EuroNASCAR.

Over the past decade, the NASCAR European championship has focused on improving technical standards and maintaining close competition. Its partnership with Oreca Motorsport will provide additional engineering and technical expertise to support teams, drivers and partners.

“We are very happy to partner with the Oreca engine department to continue improving the series and the EuroNASCAR cars,” said Jerome Galpin, NASCAR Euro Series president. “Since we founded the series in 2009, we never stopped looking ahead and far ahead. This technical partnership will bring immediate impact before starting the 2026 playoffs, but also a great opportunity for the future evolution of our power units. The best is always to come!”

“We are proud to bring our engine expertise and experience to the NASCAR Euro Series and to contribute to the continued development of its V8 engine program,” said Serge Meyer, Oreca Motorsport engine department director. “With its strong technical heritage and experience across some of the world’s most demanding racing programs, Oreca’s engine department is looking forward to putting its know-how to work alongside the NASCAR Euro Series. This partnership is about more than engine validation and technical support: it is about combining our expertise to keep raising the level of competition and preparing the next steps for the series.”

Work is already underway following the NASCAR GP Czech Republic and the closing of the regular season.

In related news, Ford Hypercar completes first track tests