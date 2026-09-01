Ford Hypercar completes first track tests

A few weeks after firing up its engine for the first time in ORECA‘s workshops, the Ford Hypercar has completed its first on-track test sessions.

The LMDh prototype first carried out an initial low-speed run at the Paul Ricard Circuit’s Driving Center, before continuing its test program at Le Castellet Airport and then at the Paul Ricard Circuit, right next to ORECA’s Technocentre where the car was designed and developed.

Dan Sayers, WEC Hypercar program manager at Ford Racing said, “Reaching Paul Ricard and getting the car through its shakedown and three full days of running is exactly the milestone we set out to hit. Everything we did in the buildup – the dyno work in Dearborn, the fire-up in France, the countless hours in the sim – was about making sure that when we rolled out onto track, we were ready to be plug and play. There’s a long list of milestones still ahead of us before Q1 2027, but these past couple of weeks has given the team a lot of confidence and strong foundations to build on.”

From design to track

The prototype – the result of close collaboration between Ford Racing and ORECA – was jointly developed by teams who have been working for several months at ORECA’s Technocentre to prepare for its return to competition in 2027.

Hugues de Chaunac, president of the ORECA Group, commented, “Seeing this Hypercar take to the track for the first time is a powerful moment for all the teams involved in this project. After several months of close collaboration with Ford Racing, these first real-world outings mark an important step in the car’s development. At ORECA, we are proud to contribute to the return of a brand as iconic as Ford to the highest level of Endurance racing, and we are eager to continue this journey with them through to their competitive debut in 2027.”

All six Ford Racing Hypercar drivers attended the test during the week. Logan Sargeant, Matt Campbell, Tom Blomqvist and Mike Rockenfeller took turns behind the wheel, while British drivers Sebastian Priaulx and Nick Yelloly were also on site to gather feedback and prepare for the next phase of testing.

Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Racing, said, “This is only the first step of a long and demanding development road, but the fact that all six of our drivers were on hand, working together and pushing this program forward, tells you everything about the spirit we’re building at Ford Racing.”

This first phase of testing marks an essential step in the development of the Ford Hypercar before starting a more intensive test program, in preparation for its homologation under LMDh technical regulations.

Ford Racing Hypercar driver Matt Campbell said, “I’ve been here for the whole test and from my side, it’s gone smoothly. I’ve seen fans online raving about how awesome the sound is, but from inside the cockpit, it’s on another level – it’s absolutely deafening! I’m genuinely excited for what’s ahead with this car. We know there’s a long road in front of us, but this has been a really positive start.”

The Ford Hypercar will continue its development program through several test sessions at European circuits through the end of 2026, before heading to the USA to continue its preparation. Ford Racing will make its return to the highest level of Endurance racing in 2027 with a two-car entry in the top category of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Recent news, Lepas confirms UK specification for L6 electric SUV