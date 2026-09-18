Volkswagen reveals 'world’s most efficient near-production electric car'.

Volkswagen has introduced the Mission Efficiency concept, which it says is “the world’s most economical near-production electric vehicle.”

The prototype has set three world records, for aerodynamics, efficiency and fuel consumption. The vehicle achieved a drag coefficient (Cd) value of 0.158, a new record for road-approved cars. It also recorded energy consumption of 6.48kWh/100 km during an “ideal trip,” with a constant speed of 68km/h, no uphill gradients and peripheral consumers such as air-conditioning switched off. Volkswagen says the Mission Efficiency is also the most economical near-production electric car in its class, combining the aerodynamic performance with a highly efficient electric drive from the ID. Polo.

On an officially documented consumption test drive over a distance of 1,278.36km from Volkswagen’s German Development Center in Wolfsburg, via Poznań (Poland) and Olmütz (Czech Republic) to the Austrian capital Vienna, the Mission Efficiency achieved real consumption of 7.51kWh/100 km including charging losses (6.89kWh/100 km without charging losses). The route was completed with an average speed of 67.72km/h; the top speed was 138km/h. The 54.9kWh battery (net) was only charged once during the journey. On arrival in Vienna, it had a remaining range of 164km.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, head of the Brand Group Core and a member of the group board of management, said, “Mission Efficiency is the ideal way to demonstrate what distinguishes Volkswagen in the electric age: technology for the masses, not just for the few. Rather than using specialist technology, the vehicle set its three world records using affordable production technology from the ID. Polo and ID. Cross, based on the MEB+ platform with front-wheel drive.”

Efficient standard drive from the ID. Polo

Two of the features adopted from series production are the 99kW (135 PS) electric motor and the high-voltage battery.

Kai Grünitz, board member for technical development, Volkswagen Brand and Brand Group Core explained, “The new Mission Efficiency impressively demonstrates the incredible potential of the drive system in our new ID. Polo. Developed for all models based on MEB+ with front-wheel drive, the system is extremely light, very efficient and thus the ideal drive system for our record-breaking vehicle.”

Aerodynamics-inspired form that reduces consumption

The Mission Efficiency’s aerodynamic performance is based on a drag coefficient of 0.158 and a small frontal area of 2.08m². Its design combines a flow-optimized teardrop shape with active cooling air flaps, clad rear wheels and a fully clad underbody. Frameless door windows and door handles integrated into the outer skin reduce aerodynamic drag further.

The benefits become more pronounced at higher speeds. Above 80km/h, energy consumption is more than 30% lower than that of the standard ID. Polo; at 140km/h the Mission Efficiency uses about as much energy as the ID. Polo at 100km/h.

Andreas Mindt, chief designer at Volkswagen, commented, “With its front end, the Mission Efficiency slots into our new family of electric vehicles, which also includes the ID. Polo and ID. Cross. The shape of the body itself is committed fully to functionality and thus the laws of aerodynamics. This has resulted in a state-of-the-art, efficient sports car in which the DNA of the legendary Volkswagen XL1 shines through.” Presented in 2013 and fitted with a plug-in hybrid drive, the XL1 was the most economical production car in the world at that time.

At 4,775mm long and 1,392mm tall, the Mission Efficiency coupe offers 2+2 seats and 481 liters of capacity in the luggage compartment. Additional stowage compartments under the rear seats and in the sides of the body create space for everyday items and the charging cable. While the front interior can be used without restriction, the two rear seats are intended for passengers up to a height of approximately 1.60m. The prototype was designed so that it could theoretically be used by a young family of four. The body combines components of the ID. Polo with a self-supporting aluminum structure and components made of a high-strength carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) and aramid composite.

A 370W photovoltaic system integrated into the glass roof and trunk lid supplies power to the vehicle’s electrical consumers and can increase real-world range by up to 30km per day, depending on conditions. Lightweight interior panels, a mobile Bluetooth speaker replacing the conventional speaker system and a ‘bring your own device’ approach, using a smartphone or tablet instead of an infotainment display, reduce weight further.

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