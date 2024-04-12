Infineon and Green Hills Software present integrated platform for real-time applications for SDVs

Infineon Technologies and Green Hills Software, an embedded safety and security company, have launched an integrated microcontroller-based processing platform designed for safety-critical real-time automotive systems.

The platform combines Green Hills’ safety-certified real-time operating system (RTOS) µ-velOSity with Infineon’s new generation of safety controllers, Aurix TC4x, to provide OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers with a safe and secure processing platform for developing domain and zonal controllers, as well as drivetrains for electric vehicles (EVs), within their next-generation software-defined vehicle (SDV) architectures.

The development of new automotive electronic control units (ECUs) is needed for the evolving vehicle E/E architecture of SDVs. To meet the demands of safety-critical systems such as zone control, chassis, radar, electric drives and affordable AI systems, new microcontrollers are required.

Infineon has addressed this need with its new Aurix TC4x devices, which complement its TriCore multicore architecture with a safety and security accelerator suite. Green Hills has ported its safety-certified µ-velOSity RTOS to the Aurix TC4x family, to meet safety requirements.

Dan Mender, vice president of business development at Green Hills, said, “The combination of Infineon’s new scalable microcontroller family Aurix TC4x and Green Hills’ µ-velOSity RTOS will enable our joint customers to develop safe and secure systems for the next generation of SDV E/E architectures.”

The Green Hills µ-velOSity RTOS is designed to target the highest functional safety levels (ISO 26262 ASIL D).

Aurix TC4x uses the next-generation TriCore 1.8 and a scalable accelerator suite, including the new Parallel Processing Unit (PPU) and intelligent accelerators for data routing, digital signal processing, radar processing and cryptographic computing. The family can also support high-speed interfaces like Gigabit Ethernet, PCIe, CAN-XL, or 10BASE T1S Ethernet.

Infineon says this means Aurix TC4x offers an upward migration path from the previous Aurix TC3x family of ASIL-compliant automotive MCUs.

“We are excited to extend our long-standing collaboration with Infineon and showcase our joint solution at Embedded World 2024,” said Mender.

The processing platform from Green Hills and Infineon is being displayed at Embedded World 2024, held on April 9-11.