Automotive Testing Expo North America: Three weeks to go.

It’s just three weeks until Automotive Testing Expo North America – the foremost US event for anyone involved in vehicle development, engineering and testing. Taking place on October 20-22, 2025, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Detroit, the exhibition will feature the latest products, technologies and services from across the testing sphere.

With the expo’s emphasis on accelerating scalable end-to-end product development and deployment, improving quality and safety and reducing costs, it’s the must-attend event for those looking to stay competitive and learn about technological advances and regulatory changes in this rapidly evolving industry. Alongside the exhibits, visitors can take part in the Future of Automotive Testing Conference and the Innovation Showcase, both packed with valuable content.

New analysis tools and products will be showcased across every area of testing, including electric and hybrid vehicle powertrain analysis, sensors, autonomous driving validation, software engineering, cloud computing, predictive maintenance and connectivity. Exhibits will also highlight advances in CAE simulation and modeling, vehicle dynamics testing, data acquisition, analytics and management, crash evaluation, emissions measurement systems, dynamometers, NVH analysis, proving grounds, end-of-line testing and quality engineering, EMC and electronics evaluation, as well as interiors and infotainment testing.

Check out the September 2025 issue of Automotive Testing Technology International, which, as the event’s official media partner, includes the official show preview.

The Future of Automotive Testing Conference

10:00am to 4:40pm, October 22 – show floor

With influential speakers from OEMs and tech innovators, the free-to-attend Future of Automotive Testing Conference will provide one of the best networking and intelligence-gathering opportunities of the year. Knowledge sharing is more important than ever, and this one-day conference provides the perfect platform to do so, face to face. Attendees will be able to hear from the engineers shaping the future, ask questions and potentially form new alliances.

On the agenda are speakers from Stellantis, Ford, ASAM, FISITA, Mahindra Automotive North America, Bosch, Frost & Sullivan, Value Transformation, Gatik.ai, Goodyear and ZF Active Safety and Electronics.

A panel discussion titled ‘Testing software-defined vehicles’ will feature ATTI Awards judge Partha Goswami, principal of PG Mobility Analysis; Venkat Adusumalli, software engineering manager at Stellantis; Ram Mirwani, senior group manager for business development, automotive at Rohde & Schwarz; and Rinat Asmus, vice president of software-defined vehicles at Tata Technologies.

Innovation Showcase

An additional learning opportunity is the free-to-attend Innovation Showcase on October 21 and 23, which offers an interactive setting to listen, learn and bounce ideas off one another. There will be presentations across numerous themes, with an emphasis on new solutions and experts sharing insights on key opportunities and the challenges related to their adoption.

Joel Avrunin, chief commercial officer at Circuit Check, will present ‘The connected test bench: Enabling Industry 4.0 without compromising cybersecurity’, in which he will discuss Circuit Check’s Isolated Network, which lets automotive test systems stay secure while enabling remote access, analytics and OTA readiness, helping OEMs and Tier 1s to modernize testing without compromising cybersecurity.

Another innovation highlight will be the presentation from Austin DeVault, solution specialist for software-in-the-loop testing at dSPACE, who will explore techniques for generating systems under test (SUTs) across different applications to support left-shifting in SIL testing. In ‘Left-shifting verification and validation testing with software-in-the-loop testing,’ he will demonstrate how these methods enable earlier testing without the need for physical hardware.

Presenting ‘Virtualization as a gateway to AI-powered datalogging,’ Jan Jongmanns, field application engineer at ViGEM, will explore AI use cases in ADAS/AD verification, and innovative approaches to automotive datalogging, including smart triggering, anonymization and virtualization-based integration of AI algorithms.

Mario Theissl, CEO, Theissl Systems, will discuss ‘Minimally invasive telemetry systems for validation of electrified powertrains’, and will showcase custom wireless solutions that capture high-precision torque, temperature, current and voltage data directly from electric powertrains without altering components, demonstrated in a VW ID.3 test vehicle.

Demonstrating how to ‘Speed up your EMC measurements: Closed-loop e-field control in reverberation chambers,’ Samuel Hildebrandt, CEO at Lumiloop, will show how synchronized e-field probes and real-time closed-loop control can accelerate EMC testing, reduce costs and visualize field behavior in a working reverberation chamber.

One more highlight of the innovation showcase is ‘Digitally traceable, ISO 17025-ready test labs through unified lifecycle approach’ by Neerav Singh, director of sales and marketing at 12th Wonder. The session will show how integrating test planning, execution and data management creates fully traceable, audit-ready labs that improve efficiency, compliance and visibility across all test activities.

Visit the website to secure your free pass, which will give you access to the expo, the Future of Automotive Testing Conference and the Innovation Showcase.