Stellantis to develop range-extended EVs and new engines in US$13bn investment

Stellantis plans to invest US$13bn over the next four years to grow its business in the United States market and to increase its domestic manufacturing footprint. The investment is to support the production and development of the company’s EV and engine technology.

“This investment in the US – the single largest in the company’s history – will drive our growth, strengthen our manufacturing footprint and bring more American jobs to the states we call home,” said Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO and North America COO. “As we begin our next 100 years, we are putting the customer at the center of our strategy, expanding our vehicle offerings and giving them the freedom to choose the products they want and love.”

The company says it expects to see 5,000 jobs created at plants across Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana. “Accelerating growth in the US has been a top priority since my first day. Success in America is not just good for Stellantis in the US – it makes us stronger everywhere,” Filosa said.

Range-extended EV and large ICE SUV

In Michigan, Stellantis plans to develop a range-extended EV and internal combustion engine large SUV that will be produced at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant beginning in 2028. The company will invest nearly US$100m to retool the facility. It is anticipated that the program will add more than 900 jobs at the plant, which currently assembles the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

The GMET4 EVO four-cylinder engine

Stellantis has also confirmed its January announcement to make additional investments in several of its Kokomo facilities in Indiana to produce its latest four-cylinder engine – the GMET4 EVO – beginning in 2026. The company plans to invest more than US$100m and to add more than 100 jobs to ensure that the US will be the manufacturing home of this strategic powertrain.

