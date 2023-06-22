Panasonic and Mazda move toward battery supply deal

Panasonic and Mazda have agreed to enter discussions on establishing a medium- to long-term partnership to meet demand for battery EVs and automotive batteries.

The two companies say they will commence concrete discussions with a view toward Panasonic Energy supplying Mazda with automotive cylindrical lithium-ion batteries manufactured at Panasonic’s plants in Japan and North America, and Mazda installing batteries procured from Panasonic in EVs scheduled to be launched in the latter half of the decade.

Kazuo Tadanobu, president and CEO of Panasonic Energy, stated, “As the automotive industry rapidly advances electrification and is leading in this technology, collaboration with Mazda will be a major step toward the achievement of our mission of realizing a society in which the pursuit of happiness and a sustainable environment are harmonized. With our superior technology and extensive experience, we will drive growth of the lithium-ion battery industry and further accelerate our efforts to achieve zero emissions.”

Masahiro Moro, director and senior managing executive officer of Mazda, added, “As part of our electrification initiatives, Mazda is working with its partners in three phases to flexibly respond to changes in regulatory trends, consumer needs and other areas. We are delighted to collaborate with Panasonic Energy, which has been a pioneer in automotive lithium-ion batteries, developing high-quality products. We will keep contributing to curbing global warming through various initiatives including our electrification strategy.”

