Next-generation mobility and energy solutions addressed in Japan by Nissan and Mitsubishi

Nissan Motor and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore a new joint initiative focused on next-generation mobility and energy-related services using electric vehicles (EVs), beginning in Japan.

Japan has been facing challenges such as driver shortage due to population decline and difficulties in maintaining public transportation services due to decreasing usage. Both Nissan and MC have been actively involved in initiatives to tackle these issues.

Nissan’s efforts include mobility services in Namie Town in Fukushima Prefecture, and autonomous driving tests in the Yokohama Minato Mirai District. Additionally, Nissan is developing energy management systems by integrating EV battery storage and charging/discharging functions with renewable energy sources.

In collaboration with partners and local governments, MC has been tackling social and industrial challenges by focusing on using regional energy resources, achieving carbon neutrality, and addressing local issues to create appealing communities.

In the mobility sector, MC has been implementing AI-driven on-demand transportation solutions for local governments and private companies, such as in Shiojiri City, Nagano Prefecture. They are also conducting autonomous driving demonstrations using digital solutions.

Nissan and MC have agreed to collaborate on sustainable business models, aiming to jointly commercialize next-generation mobility and energy-related services using EVs, starting in Japan.

Makoto Uchida, Nissan president and CEO, said, “Through exciting vehicles and technologies, Nissan is building a smart ecosystem that expands both the possibilities of mobility for people and the potential of society. We want to help solve regional issues and create future-centered cities through new mobility services and energy management. MC shares our motivation, and together we will study a robust and sustainable business model.”

Katsuya Nakanishi, Mitsubishi Corporation president and CEO, added, “As the mobility sector undergoes significant transformation due to technological innovation and decarbonization, MC, through its EX-DX integrated approach outlined in its mid-term management strategy, MC Shared Value 2024, aims to work with Nissan to explore the creation of sustainable business models that address Japan’s societal challenges.”

