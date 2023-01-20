Kaluza launches vehicle-to-everything trial

Energy software platform Kaluza has announced it is to launch vehicle-to-everything (V2X) bi-directional charging program Inflexion with Volkswagen Group UK, OVO Energy and Indra.

The Inflexion consortium consists of energy, mobility and technology stakeholders which will work in collaboration to develop V2X business models and customer propositions to increase the take-up and affordability of EVs.

V2X technology will enable drivers to power their homes using their EV, and use the vehicle as a power backup during electrical outages. Owners will also be able to sell surplus energy back to the grid, supporting the reduction of energy bills and mobility costs all while supporting and speeding up decarbonization.

Inflexion is stated to be the world’s first first real-world-use of bi-directional charging using combined charging system (CCS) technology to ensure compatibility with the majority of modern EVs. By conducting the trial, Kaluza aims to prove its power technology with the Volkswagen Group’s latest CCS vehicles. The company will prioritize engagement with the German OEM’s brands and OVO Energy customers to ensure that the new solution meets the requirements of EV owners.

The consortium will build on what is stated to be the world’s first and largest residential vehicle-to-grid (V2G) deployment, powered by Kaluza’s software and Indra’s hardware. This enables drivers to earn between £420-£800 (US494-US$988) a year for selling EV energy back to the grid.

The UK is viewed as an ideal location for the trial as it has one of the fastest-growing EV markets in the world. Kaluza’s data shows that if all vehicles in the country were electric and V2X-enabled, then 60% of all gas backup generation currently active in the UK could be displaced.

As part of the V2X Innovation Programme, Inflexion will be funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and delivered by Innovate UK.

“We want to make smart charging an easier choice for drivers of electric vehicles, whether that is charging on the driveway, at the workplace, or parked on the street,” said Graham Stuart, Energy and Climate Minister. “To do that we need to build new network infrastructure at pace, using the latest available technologies. Today’s plan sets out how we will work with Ofgem and industry to kickstart the market for smart charging, which we are backing it up with £16m (US$20m) in innovation funding. This will let people take control of their energy usage, in the most convenient and low-cost way.”

“V2X will have a transformative effect on decarbonizing our energy system but only if we make it accessible and affordable for all,” explained Scott Neuman, CEO, Kaluza. “Inflexion is an exciting step for the industry to engage and learn from real EV drivers and bring this game-changing technology closer to true, commercial scale. Kaluza is ideally positioned to lead this work with our advanced software and extensive ecosystem of partners.”