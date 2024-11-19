Two powertrains added to Volkswagen Golf Black Edition line-up

Two further engines have been added to the Golf Black Edition that was unveiled in July 2024 – a petrol 1.5 eTSI mild hybrid and a diesel 2.0 TDI. Both engines have a 147hp power output, paired with a 7-speed direct-shift automatic gearbox.

The 1.5 eTSI sees the Volkswagen Golf Black Edition sprint from standstill to 100km/h in 8.4 seconds, whereas the 2.0 TDI completes the same in 8.0 seconds.

The Black Edition slots in one step below the GTE trim in the UK Golf line-up. It includes smart 18in Leeds alloy wheels, upgraded IQ.Matrix headlights, illuminated door handles, heated front seats and black styling elements. Prices for the Golf Black Edition are £33,690 (US$42,564) for the1.5 eTSI and £35,500 (US$44,850) for the 2.0 TDI (on-the-road recommended retail prices including VAT).

An eHybrid is also being added to the Golf Match line-up. The Match trim, which was re-introduced across much of the Volkswagen range in early 2024, is a package known for combining affordability with generous levels of equipment.

The Golf Match with the eHybrid can drive more than 88 miles with its 19.7kWh battery, states Volkswagen. With the engine engaged, the hatchback delivers 201hp with a 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.2 seconds. Volkswagen states that the electric drive and petrol engine work to deliver a fuel economy of 141.2 miles per gallon.

Standard kit includes 17in Nottingham alloy wheels, LED headlights, a rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control, a Lights and Vision package, the Discover navigation system, the Park and Comfort technology package, including Park Assist Pro, Lane Assist and climatronic air conditioning. The Golf Match eHybrid is priced at £36,140 (US$45,649) (on-the-road recommended retail price including VAT).