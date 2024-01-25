Golf 2024 features drivetrain and technology upgrades

Volkswagen has unveiled the new Golf, a mid-life facelift for the eighth-generation model, named the 8.5. Celebrating the 50th year of the Golf, this version offers improvements over previous iterations, with more than 60 miles of electric range in plug-in hybrid form.

The new plug-in hybrid Golf GTE and eHybrid feature new powertrains, with DC quick charging of up to 50kW and an increased battery capacity of 19.7kWh (up from 10.6kWh in the previous model).

AC power from a home charger has also seen an upgrade, rising from 3.6kW to 11kW. VW says the plug-in hybrids have electric range of up to 100km (62 miles) and a total range when using petrol and electric of approximately 1,000km (620 miles).

Both hybrids feature a single electric motor paired with a 1.5-liter turbocharged TSI petrol engine. The Golf eHybrid delivers 201hp, while the more performance-oriented Golf GTE provides 268hp.

Alongside these hybrids, a variety of non-hybrid models are also available, offering options such as DSG automatic or manual gearboxes, petrol or diesel engines, and capacities ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 liters. The new Golf GTI, equipped with a 2.0-liter engine, produces 261hp, slightly less than the GTE plug-in hybrid but still 20hp more than its predecessor.

The GTE and GTI variants, distinguishable by blue and red details respectively, feature GT-specific bodywork, wheels, honeycomb front grille and chequered seat fabric. Both variants include a larger touchscreen display, ambient lighting and three-zone climate control. The GTI offers optional interior carbon fiber details for the first time.

VW says it plans to release a sportier Clubsport and Golf R variants in the second half of 2024.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of VW Passenger Cars, said, “The Golf has been at the heart of the Volkswagen brand for half a century now, offering affordable mobility for all at the highest technical level. This is precisely what we are now building on with the new evolutionary stage – with even higher efficiency, comfort and quality and a new operating concept.”