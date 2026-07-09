RUF debuts 1,000hp boxer-eight engine at Goodwood Festival of Speed

German manufacturer RUF Automobile has debuted a new prototype eight-cylinder boxer engine at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Known internally as the Erprober, the in-house developed 4.8-liter twin-turbocharged unit produces over 1,000hp and 1,000Nm of torque. The engine, designated the B8, is installed in a lengthened CTR3 test vehicle, which will appear in the Supercar Run twice daily from Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12, driven by Tanner Foust, and will be on static display in the Supercar Paddock across the event.

The B8 is a development testbed rather than a production model, evaluating technologies intended for a future RUF vehicle. Development has involved extensive testing across thousands of kilometers, with lubricant partner MOTUL supporting the program through its range of high-performance lubricants.

“There are moments in a company’s history that define the future,” said company co-owner Alois Ruf. “For RUF, the Boxer 8 is one of those moments. A boxer-eight has never been part of our story, or anyone else’s in this form, so we decided to write a new chapter in automotive history. We look forward to letting the engine speak for itself at Goodwood.”

The B8 is housed in a modified CTR3 body, stretched by 100mm to accommodate the boxer-eight engine, which drives through a RUF six-speed manual transmission. The CTR3 was chosen as the test platform to enable the engine’s performance to be evaluated in a high-performance environment while the program remained low-profile.

The CTR3 test vehicle features a bespoke livery created in collaboration with Aloisa Ruf and OPTIMA Batteries, drawing on the yellow associated with the original CTR Yellowbird. The flowing graphic design incorporates the number eight, referencing the B8 designation.

“When designing the B8 livery, I wanted the graphics to tell the story of the car before anyone even heard the engine,” said company co-owner Aloisa Ruf. “Every line represents movement, and the flowing form of the number eight became a natural symbol, not only for the new boxer eight-cylinder, but for the endless pursuit of improvement and refinement that has always been part of our family’s philosophy. Combined with the unmistakable Blossom Yellow of the CTR Yellowbird, the design honors our heritage while looking confidently toward the future.”

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