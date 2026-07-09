Polestar 4 gets SUV variant

The new Polestar 4 SUV builds on the success of the Polestar 4 Coupe, offering an added layer of flexibility and practicality, with versatile storage capabilities for every journey, while retaining the design, performance and sustainability credentials that define the coupe.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, said, “Polestar 4 has quickly established itself as a favourite among our customers, and we’ve seen strong demand from drivers who want distinctive design and performance combined with great practicality.

“With Polestar 4 SUV, we’re building on that success by offering even more versatility, while staying true to the Polestar 4 character. Wrapped in a stunning design, this is a car I’ve been looking forward to sharing with the world.”

The Polestar 4 SUV and Coupe feature retuned chassis components aimed at improving driving dynamics. The 400V architecture delivers a range of up to 630km (WLTP) in rear motor variants and up to 544hp in dual motor models.

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