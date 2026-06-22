Maserati unveils updated Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio

The debut of the new Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio is the result of a strategic update aimed at strengthening the Maerati’s position in the luxury segment, where design, elegance, performance, craftsmanship and a human-centric approach to technology all contribute to the same idea, the auto maker said.

Santo Ficili, Alfa Romeo CEO and Maserati COO, explained, “For over 112 years, we have interpreted contemporary luxury in a distinctive way and aim to grow further in this segment, expanding our product offering and investing in the technologies that best express its character: from the development of iconic powertrains such as the V6 Nettuno to the evolution of the performance of the Folgore range, with a technological strategy aligned with the expectations of our customers.”

The GranTurismo and GranCabrio

The latest GranTurismo coupe and GranCabrio convertible feature a new calibration of the engine and transmission, making the car more responsive and rewarding, while the acoustic character has been refined with an iconic and engaging exhaust sound.

Described as “heirs to the captivating Maserati GranTurismo of the past”, which was launched in 2007 and renewed in 2022 and 2023 respectively, the GranTurismo and GranCabrio are now presented with refinements spanning design and driving dynamics.

Both models are available in three versions. Two ICE options are the entry-level 483hp version, which interprets “the luxury of travel” and the 582hp Trofeo, which is said to heighten sporting character.

The GranTurismo and GranCabrio Trofeo represent the most powerful expression of the range. At their heart is the V6 Nettuno, with motorsport-derived pre-chamber combustion technology, now raised to 582hp (40hp more than the previous generation). Both models feature a 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine that shares with the MCPURA the patented Formula 1-derived MTC technology, with cylinder deactivation for efficiency and a front differential aligned with the engine to lower the center of gravity.

The combustion-engine models offer three drive modes: GT, Sport and Country on the 482hp version, with Corsa mode reserved for the Trofeo. Country mode, also available on the EV Folgore, raises the ride height by 20mm. Sport mode enhances exhaust sound and suspension response, and is also available on the Trofeo.

The Folgore, with 751hp and torque vectoring, brings the family into the electric era. The BEV’s 800V system uses three motors, one at the front and two decoupled motors at the rear, for more than 1,200 hp installed and 760 hp continuously delivered to the wheels. The two rear motors enable surgically precise torque vectoring, while the 92.5kWh battery adopts a T-bone geometry that keeps the height at just 1,353mm, the lowest among electric cars. AWD Disconnect is standard, transferring drive to the rear axle in 500 milliseconds through the physical disengagement of the front half-shafts. A new energy management algorithm brings the GranTurismo Folgore range to more than 540km.

The Grecale

Maserati’s luxury D-SUV, the Grecale, combines spaciousness, sporty performance and everyday practicality. Its cabin features premium materials and high levels of comfort, while selectable drive modes adapt the driving experience to different conditions and preferences. At the top of the range, a V6 twin-turbo engine delivers class-leading specific output, which is also complemented by a distinctive exhaust note and Formula 1-inspired technology.

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