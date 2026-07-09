MG announces roadmap focusing on Plug-in Hybrid+ and SolidCore Battery

Building on more than a century of innovation, MG has unveiled its latest technology roadmap, outlining how the brand will continue to bring advanced electrification and intelligent driving technologies to a wider audience.

Focusing on powertrain and ADAS development, the roadmap focuses on the next-generation MG Plug-in Hybrid+ technology and the introduction of MG SolidCore Battery technology for Plug-in Hybrid+ models.

New Plug-in Hybrid+ technology

The Plug-in Hybrid+ system is built around a new generation of dedicated hybrid petrol engines, available in 1.1-liter and 1.5-liter turbocharged variants, achieving maximum thermal efficiencies of more than 42% and 43% respectively.

The engines work in conjunction with a new hybrid transmission incorporating two core technologies: power split and motor decoupling, designed to optimize fuel and electrical energy efficiency.

Power Split technology distributes power between the engine and electric motors, continuously adjusting energy flow according to driving conditions to enable the powertrain to operate efficiently without the constraints of a fixed-ratio transmission. Motor decoupling introduces a disconnect mechanism that isolates the generator during pure electric driving, reducing drag and improving electric drive efficiency.

The Plug-in Hybrid+ system automatically selects the the optimum operating mode across the full speed range, using electric drive at low speeds, power split operation at medium speeds and direct engine drive at higher speeds. This operating strategy is designed to maintain engine thermal efficiency above 40% across approximately 90% of driving conditions, while achieving up to 90% electric drive efficiency regardless of battery charge level.

The powertrain accelerates from 0-62mph in under six seconds, with 50-75mph acceleration taking as little as 3.5 seconds. Torque delivery has also been revised, with hill-start capability improved by up to 72% compared with the previous system.

By eliminating generator idling during pure electric driving, Motor Decoupling technology reduces noise, vibration and harshness by up to 5dB in EV mode compared with conventional plug-in hybrid systems.

Plug-in Hybrid+ models will also benefit from this new technology, beginning in 2027 with the launch of the MG ZS Plug-in Hybrid+.

SolidCore battery for Plug-in Hybrid+ models

MG has confirmed that its SolidCore Battery technology will be introduced across future Plug-in Hybrid+ models.

Built around a semi-solid-state architecture incorporating a 3D spinel structure, the SolidCore Battery delivers higher energy conversion efficiency and faster power response than conventional liquid-electrolyte batteries, MG said, adding that it is optimized for Plug-in Hybrid+ applications, offering more consistent power delivery, improved range stability and more stable performance across varying speeds, driving scenarios and climate conditions.

By maintaining stable battery output across a range of operating conditions, the SolidCore Battery technology supports more consistent vehicle performance regardless of speed, driving scenario or ambient temperature, contributing to the overall efficiency of the Plug-in Hybrid+ system, MG said.

The SolidCore Battery technology reduces the impact of low temperatures and depleted battery charge on vehicle performance, addressing some of the limitations commonly associated with plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The first MG Plug-in Hybrid+ models to feature SolidCore Battery technology will be three new SUVs in the B, C and D segment categories.

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