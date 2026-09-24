Ram 1500 returns to Middle East with 5.7-liter HEMI V8

The return of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 to the Middle East in the 2026 Ram 1500 follows customer demand across the region. Ram says the engine marks the first step in a broader product strategy, with additional V8-powered models planned for the regional line-up.

Commenting on the launch, Yousef Bouhaddioui, regional brand director for American and Italian brands, Stellantis Middle East, said, “The automotive industry is transforming at an unprecedented pace, but amid that change, customer passion remains constant. In the Middle East, the connection to the HEMI V8, its unmistakable sound, power and character, continues to resonate strongly with customers. Bringing the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 to the Ram 1500 Rebel and Limited is a direct response to customer demand and reflects our customer-centric approach at the heart of our FaSTLAne strategy. It is about combining the capabilities and technologies customers expect from a modern Ram with the performance and emotion they have always loved. This also leads us to the next chapter for Ram in the region, as we continue to strengthen the line-up and prepare for the arrival of the Ram 1500 TRX SRT and Ram Rumble Bee in 2027.” The Ram 1500 line-up in the Middle East has offered six-cylinder power since the 2025 model year.

The HEMI V8 delivers 395 horsepower and 556Nm of torque in a smooth, broad power band, enhanced with fuel-saving technologies including variable camshaft timing and multidisplacement system (MDS) cylinder deactivation. The Ram 1500 offers a towing capacity of up to 5,266kg and a maximum payload capacity of 748kg, with a 125-liter fuel tank. It also boasts an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Regional launch plan

The return of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 marks the starting point of a new, expanding product range for Ram in the Middle East. As part of the brand’s regional product strategy, the Ram 1500 TRX SRT and Ram 1500 Rumble Bee muscle trucks will arrive in the region in 2027, further extending Ram’s V8 performance and off-road line-up for Middle East customers.

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