Mercedes-AMG develops 646hp CLE Spezialanfertigung for road and track.

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung and said that development of the vehicle focused on driving dynamics, combining a 646hp (475kW) V8 biturbo engine with rear-wheel drive, reduced weight and a chassis tuned for precision. A wide-body design with wider tracks, carbon-fiber components and dedicated aerodynamic elements is intended to improve its dynamic performance.

“For me, the Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung represents the very essence of AMG,” said Dr Stefan Weckbach, chairman of the management board of Mercedes‑AMG and head of the Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class and Mercedes‑Maybach business units. “This vehicle came to life because highly rational engineers dreamed of a highly irrational car. We turned that dream into reality in the form of maximum driving dynamics and an unparalleled driving experience.”

Driving dynamics as the development mission

The project was driven by the AMG engineering team. A small group initially built a prototype, with the aim of developing the vehicle as a complete performance system rather than applying a series of individual upgrades or creating a conventional special edition.

The current Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupé provides the technical foundation. Compared with the standard vehicle, weight was reduced by around 170kg, while the bodyshell also underwent extensive modifications. The resulting comprehensive rebuild, carried out to Affalterbach manufactory standards, forms the basis for the Spezialanfertigung designation.

AMG 4.0‑liter V8 biturbo engine with 646hp

At the heart of the CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung is an enhanced AMG M177 EVO 4.0‑liter V8 biturbo engine, with an output of 646hp (475kW). Maximum torque stands at 850Nm and is available across a broad engine speed range from 2,500 to 4,500rpm.

To ensure thermal stability even under extreme loads, the V8 engine features three separate cooling circuits: a high-temperature circuit for the engine itself, and two low-temperature circuits for charge-air and transmission-oil cooling as well as the 48V components. In the Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung, these systems have been enhanced to meet the demands of an exceptionally challenging operating profile, ranging from intensive racetrack use to very high ambient temperatures.

The characteristic V8 soundtrack is amplified by a bespoke high-performance exhaust system.

From all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive

The AMG Performance 4MATIC+ drivetrain system of the donor vehicle has been removed entirely, with the CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung transmitting its power exclusively to the rear axle. The switch to rear-wheel drive reduces weight while fundamentally altering the car’s dynamic character. An electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential optimizes torque distribution between the rear wheels through variable locking action as required. This enhances traction, driving stability and overall vehicle dynamics. Under suitable driving conditions, it can also support controlled drifting.

Short shift times

The standard AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission combines efficiency with dynamic performance. When required, the torque-converter transmission can execute multiple downshifts in rapid succession to access the engine’s full performance almost instantaneously.

The Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung’s Launch Control system has been adapted to the rear-wheel-drive layout. The new Mythos model accelerates from a standstill to 200km/h in 11.4 seconds. Top speed is 310km/h.

Purpose-developed steel coilover suspension for precise handling

The suspension has likewise been optimized. It features a steel coilover suspension system jointly developed by Mercedes‑AMG and KW Automotive. The setup enables exceptionally precise tuning to suit driving style, circuit characteristics, individual preferences and intended use.

At the heart of the suspension is four-way-adjustable damper technology with independently configurable low-speed and high-speed rebound and compression settings.

AMG ceramic high-performance composite braking system

The AMG ceramic high-performance composite braking system is engineered for extreme loads and delivers consistently high braking performance, even during intensive racetrack use. An integral part of the system is a specially developed brake-cooling concept tailored to the Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung. Large air intakes in the front bumper and dedicated airflow-guiding elements significantly improve heat dissipation.

At the front axle, internally ventilated and perforated ceramic brake discs measuring 420 x 40mm are paired with six-piston fixed calipers and long-fiber technology. At the rear axle, internally ventilated and perforated ceramic brake discs measuring 360 x 32mm are combined with single-piston floating calipers.

Greater torsional rigidity and precision

To achieve the exceptional driving dynamics of the Mercedes‑AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung, the body structure has been engineered to withstand the highest loads. Additional reinforcements and an integrated rollover bar significantly increase bodyshell rigidity.

“The Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung sets new benchmarks with its uncompromising presence and driving dynamics,” said Bastian Baudy, chief design officer at Mercedes-Benz Group. “Through the extensive use of carbon fiber, we were able to create a particularly distinctive appearance. Its bold proportions and the sheer size of the grille underscore the ambition to present a vehicle of extremes. The result is a masterpiece, full of performance and character.”

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